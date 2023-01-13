The University of Trieste organized the open day “Porte Aperte in via Alviano” in Gorizia, which attracted about 400 participants. The initiative allowed the Orientation staff of the University of Trieste to talk about the courses held in the Gorizia branch of the university. Two of them are, so to speak, consolidated. The one in International and Diplomatic Sciences (the Sid) has 92 freshmen and the trend of the last two academic years is constant, reaching 90 new students per year. Architecture then counts 46 registered students. Then there are the two three-year courses inaugurated last October. Prevention techniques in the environment and in the workplace has 14 new members, Health Care has 15. “Open Doors” has also included visits to the university campus and, above all, to the laboratories that the students will attend. The video is by Roberto Marega

03:03