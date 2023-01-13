From the top hat of Brighton’s Argentinian…

Holding the World Cup or the champion’s medal in your hands is one of those forbidden dreams. For most footballers it is a dream destined to remain such. But Alexis McAllister shared this privilege with his little fans.

De Zerbi’s midfielder stopped just outside the Brighton sports center and pulled out the trump card. The world champion medal.

Little Brighton fans were allowed to take a picture with McAllister as they touched the infamous medal. All accompanied by the “Oh My God” in the background of those present.

