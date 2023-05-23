Gov. Park Wan-soo of South Gyeongsang Province, held a talk concert with 100 young people :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

Delivering a message of support for dreams and challenges that you want to convey to young people

[창원=뉴시스] Reporter Jeongmyeong Hong = Governor Park Wan-soo, who attended the ‘Youth Concert, Conversation between Provincial Governor and Youth’ held at the Gyeongnam Contents Korea Lab located in Changwon on the evening of the 22nd, is discussing with the youth in an interview format. (Photo = Provided by Gyeongnam-do) 2023.05 .23. [email protected]

[창원=뉴시스] Reporter Jeongmyeong Hong = On the evening of the 22nd, at the Gyeongnam Contents Korea Lab located in Changwon, Gyeongnam Provincial Governor Park Wan-soo, young people participating in the Gyeongnam Youth Policy Network, youth entrepreneurs, and youth organizations participated in the theme of ‘Young people, challenge for your dreams’. It was announced on the 23rd that the youth concert was held.

This ‘Youth Concert, Conversation with the Governor and Youth’ was prepared to share various opinions, such as the concerns of young people, the direction of youth policy development, and suggestions.

Governor Park emphasized that fostering and revitalizing the cultural and tourism industries in addition to the machinery, aviation, and nuclear power industries, which are the existing flagship industries of Gyeongsangnam-do, are key policies necessary to attract young people, and answered various questions from young people, one by one, and the philosophy and management direction of the city he had always thought of. shared with young people.

In addition, a cheering message was delivered, saying, ‘The challenge of young people is meaningful regardless of success or failure, and challenge anything with passion and confidence.’

On this day, Gyeongnam Province also held the ‘Gyeongnam Youth Exchange Meeting’ to provide opportunities for integrated exchanges such as youth policy networks and youth organizations, and to provide the driving force for young people to settle in the region.

The participating young people shared information about the Gyeongnam Youth Policy Competition, focusing on youth governance, and divided into 8 groups to discuss local settlement plans.

