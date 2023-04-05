After the incidents registered in the La Roca prison, on the outskirts of Guayaquil, the Government is considering changing the prison to Germán Cáceres.

The former police officer is the confessed perpetrator of the murder of his wife, María Belén Bernal, which occurred last year at the Police School.

Juan Zapata, Minister of the Interior, confirmed this Wednesday in Guayaquil that the option of removing Cáceres from La Roca is being analyzed, although he did not specify which one. He did not say that it was a decision made and of immediate execution.

Three inmates have been linked to the riots reported yesterday afternoon in the La Roca prison. The incident caused three deaths and one injury.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, three inmates died and one was injured in an armed confrontation in that maximum security prison, where only 23 people are incarcerated and which means better control.

The Prosecutor’s Office indicated that two inmates were apprehended for their alleged participation in the event and the first proceedings were ordered.

Victims after the incident

The inmates apprehended are Alfredo RA and Marvin RC The entity indicated that through the security cameras a third PPL who would have participated in the event was identified and the proceedings continue. The flagrante delicto hearing will take place in the next few hours.

The fatalities from this armed attack are Jefferson Arreaga Sánchez, Jaime Caicedo Castillo and Nixon Petter Baloy.

A fourth inmate identified as Miguel Felipe SM was referred to a nursing home under police guard.

In an ambulance, the prisoner was taken to a hospital in Guayaquil, with police surveillance and assistance from traffic personnel.

The SNAI, the entity in charge of prisons, explained that Germán Cáceres, the confessed murderer of María Belén Bernal, was placed in safe custody. Rumors initially circulated that he was among the victims, but that was discounted.

During the afternoon, support units from the Intervention and Rescue Group, the Special Operations Group, the Order Maintenance Unit and others entered the prison complex to activate security protocols.