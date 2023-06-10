Home » Government and guerrilla group ELN agree six-month ceasefire
Government and guerrilla group ELN agree six-month ceasefire

Cuban President Diaz-Canel (centre) mediated peace negotiations between ELN leader Garcia (right) and Colombian President Petro (left). (AP / Ramón Espinosa)

This was announced by representatives of both sides after negotiations in the Cuban capital, Havana. The armistice is to officially come into force on August 3 and last 180 days, but apply as soon as possible.

The Marxist-Leninist group ELN had carried out attacks on Colombian police officers and soldiers in recent years. Last November, President Petro’s government resumed talks with the ELN.

The security situation in Colombia has improved since the peace agreement between the government and the largest rebel group FARC in 2016. However, guerrilla groups are still active in some regions.

This message was broadcast on 06/10/2023 on Deutschlandfunk.

