President Gustavo Petro announced on Wednesday an agreement with the National Association of Businessmen of Colombia (ANDI) and the Society of Farmers of Colombia (SAC) to design and implement measures to reduce food prices to benefit the pocket of Colombians .

This was announced by the Head of State, through his Twitter account, in which he wrote: “Inflation for food, low-income households, and agribusiness products continues to decline. We have agreed with the businessmen, @ANDI_Colombia and @SAColombia to design and implement measures to reduce food prices”.

On this matter, the President of the SAC, Jorge Bedoya, expressed his willingness to work jointly with the Government to help consumers.

“The raison d’être of food producers are consumers. From @SAColombia we are ready to work together on the design of measures on the factors that affect the costs of producing food in Colombia and that affect inflation, ”Bedoya highlighted on her Twitter account.

Finally, the President of ANDI, Bruce Mac Master, also referred to the need to agree on solutions.

“Extraordinary situations such as increases in inflation require everyone’s efforts. We have agreed to work together to find solutions. There are macro issues and micro issues that are affecting prices and the economy, they must be solved,” the union leader wrote on the social network.