The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation received a request for the lifting of 20 arrest warrants against 20 guerrillas, among them Javier Alonso Veloza Garcia more known as ‘John Mechas’, one of the leaders of the extinct Farc, who also attempted against ex-president Iván Duque.

In his file, the authorities indicate that he was the intellectual author of the attack that occurred on June 15, 2021, at the facilities of the San Jorge Military Canton of the 30th Brigade of the National Army, located in the city of Cúcuta, where the product of detonation of explosives, there was multiple material damage and several people were injured.

In addition, ‘Jhon Mechas’ was also behind the attack against the CAI of Arborizadora Alta in Bogotá on March 26, where two children died and another 35 people were affected.

Veloza García is required by the Prosecutor’s Office 126 of Cúcuta, Norte de Santander, by means of arrest warrant number 492 issued on June 29, 2021, to appear in the process filed for the crimes of conspiracy to commit aggravated crime, aggravated terrorism, aggravated homicide in the degree of attempt and manufacture, trafficking and possession of weapons and ammunition.

In addition, he has a red notice from Interpol and is wanted by the United States government.