Home News Government asks to lift the arrest warrant against ‘Jhon Mechas’
News

Government asks to lift the arrest warrant against ‘Jhon Mechas’

by admin
Government asks to lift the arrest warrant against ‘Jhon Mechas’

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation received a request for the lifting of 20 arrest warrants against 20 guerrillas, among them Javier Alonso Veloza Garcia more known as ‘John Mechas’, one of the leaders of the extinct Farc, who also attempted against ex-president Iván Duque.

In his file, the authorities indicate that he was the intellectual author of the attack that occurred on June 15, 2021, at the facilities of the San Jorge Military Canton of the 30th Brigade of the National Army, located in the city of Cúcuta, where the product of detonation of explosives, there was multiple material damage and several people were injured.

In addition, ‘Jhon Mechas’ was also behind the attack against the CAI of Arborizadora Alta in Bogotá on March 26, where two children died and another 35 people were affected.

Veloza García is required by the Prosecutor’s Office 126 of Cúcuta, Norte de Santander, by means of arrest warrant number 492 issued on June 29, 2021, to appear in the process filed for the crimes of conspiracy to commit aggravated crime, aggravated terrorism, aggravated homicide in the degree of attempt and manufacture, trafficking and possession of weapons and ammunition.

In addition, he has a red notice from Interpol and is wanted by the United States government.

See also  Coronavirus in Italy, the bulletin of October 15: record of tampons with the mandatory Green Pass, but infections do not increase

You may also like

Do you know how many years a person...

Materials Sustainability Amulet Webinar — Business

[Find the most beautiful, comment on me]Peitian, Fujian:...

ANPR public notice – Support for municipalities for...

Edict 1st. notice Elcy Maria Moreno Cordoba

Italian tourism on the upswing, and for foreigners...

Elderly recycler was murdered with a knife in...

Looking at the foreign investment report card in...

284 cats entered and 208 given up for...

Colombians are very concerned about the increase in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy