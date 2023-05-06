government bonds as a safe haven if volatility increases Da FinanciaLounge

©Reuters. AllianzGI: government bonds as a safe haven if volatility increases



In the outlook Stefan Rondorf (Allianz (ETR:) Global Investors) identifies dividends as an interesting investment theme as they are able to provide stability in turbulent phases

At present, despite the recent problems of some US regional lenders, the traditional banking sectorrather strictly regulated, should no longer run the risk of finding itself at the epicenter of another crisis like the one of 2007-2009. It claims it, in its monthly outlook, Stefan RondorfSenior Investment Strategist, GlobalEconomics & Strategy di Allianz Global Investors.

INFLATION CONTINUES TO BITE

Meanwhile, while the fears of a energy crisis and a winter depression in Europe have been overcome, in China the economy is recovering and in the United States consumption remains sufficiently solid. They are supported by both household savings accumulated during the pandemic and the robustness of the labor market that guarantees adequate incomes. The downside is that inflation continues to bite: theprice index for personal consumption expenditure (core PCE), the preferred measure of cost of living Fedis equal to 4.6% per year, i.e. more than double the target of 2%…

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge