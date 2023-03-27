The Minister of Health, Francisco Alabi, together with the Minister of Public Works, Romeo Rodríguez, delivered this Monday the walkway that will connect the two buildings of the Benjamin Bloom National Children’s Hospital.

The walkway, which is 156 meters long, will allow medical, administrative, patient and family personnel to move from one building to another without having to risk their lives by crossing the 6-lane street in the area.

“Today is a very important day for us. For decades, child patients at Bloom Hospital had to traverse a six-lane street because the two buildings are separated.”said the Minister of Public Works.

In addition, he added that the walkway is the largest in the country, it has seven piles or supports that are metallic and earthquake resistant, the walls have 27 pieces of glass, it has an elevator and emergency stairs. It also has LED lighting, mechanical ventilation, windows and stretcher covers.