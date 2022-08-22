After a handful of days off, Prime Minister Mario Draghi returned to Palazzo Chigi today – where he arrived a few minutes ago – to work on the government agenda for the next few weeks but also busy, explain from his staff, on the registration of some video messages. The Prime Minister is also working on the highly anticipated speech that will be held on Wednesday at the Rimini Meeting.

Naturally, the spotlight is also on the rise in gas prices, with peaks above 280 euros per MWh. “The government is there,” assured by the premier’s staff. On the other hand, still from the Communion and Liberation Meeting, today it was the undersecretary to the presidency of the Council Roberto Garofoli who reiterated the government’s attention on the energy dossier, ready to intervene again if necessary. “The news of these days on the dizzying increase in gas prices – he said – raises further concerns, the government will continue in the coming weeks to monitor this evolution and to move in the wake traced by the Head of State when, at the time of the dissolution of the Chambers, has indicated the limits of action of this government “.