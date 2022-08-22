What the Finnish study says



Physical activity in the elderly can slow down kidney failure

Relaxing for 15 minutes would reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease more than exercising alone. According to Earric Lee, first signer of the study, “the results of the study support regular sauna use in addition to physical activity and show promise especially for those with less exercise capacity.” Going into the details of the study, here’s how this took place: the first group did 50 minutes of physical exercise 3 times a week: 30 minutes of aerobic exercise and 20 minutes of resistance. The second group did the exact same program, and then finally did 15 minutes of sauna. At the end of the 8-week study, the researchers compared the data collected, and found that the benefits offered by the ‘sauna session’ to physical exercise led to further improvements, both in cardiorespiratory fitness, and in the reduction of blood pressure and cholesterol levels This compared to exercise alone.

Because exercising is good for your health



According to the WHO, the World Health Organization, physical activity means “any effort exerted by the musculoskeletal system that results in a consumption of energy higher than that in conditions of rest”. Taking a short walk, a run, or a bike ride, has benefits not only on a physical level, but also on a mental level. Exercising regularly helps you feel better, reduces stress, tones muscles and improves night sleep. You don’t necessarily need gyms to keep fit, but only – often – healthy goodwill. Not everyone has a sauna at home, and can afford – therefore – 15 minutes of relaxation after a run, but the results of the study offer perspectives that should not be underestimated on the benefits of water and steam on cardiovascular diseases.