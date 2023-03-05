Next week the draft of the articles of the labor reform, which proposes to modify 77 articles of the Substantive Labor Code, Laws 50 of 1990 and 789 of 2002, as well as other labor regulations, will be presented to the Permanent Commission for Agreement on Salary and Labor Policies, and where the key points of the construction of the text of the reform for the workers and the business community will be discussed.

In the last few hours, the legal and technical debates on permanent work for the collective construction of the texts of the reform in the Labor Reform Subcommittee ended, which will allow progress in the right to work and understand the reality of the world of work, from dialogue of tripartism.

The Coalition Commission for Wage and Labor Policies, made up of union organizations, the business sector and the Government, is the one that sets the minimum wage each year, among other responsibilities of the world of work.

LThe meetings of the subcommittees began on October 24 and they worked together in 18 sessions, listening to the arguments and requests of unions and trade union centrals and encouraging democratic dialogue. The work of the subcommittee is an example of social dialogue.

This process for the reform has been accompanied by experts from the International Labor Organization (ILO) through the control bodies and received technical inputs and international experiences from the 2020 Employment Mission, Alternative Employment Mission, Supreme Court of Justice , OECD-ELSAC, labor reform and legal reform of Mexico, Labor Law on digital platforms of Chile, labor reform of Spain, negotiation model by branch of Argentina, and rapporteurship of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), among others .

As confirmed by the head of the labor portfolio, the labor reform proposal will be an ordinary law and will partially modify the Substantive Labor Code, based on article 53 of the Constitution.

The labor reform is made up of three parts: PConstitutional principles: Equal opportunities for any worker in the public or private sector, whatever their contractual situation, who has a minimum remuneration and job stability.

The second, made up of individual labor law, seeks to protect the worker or worker; and the third, contains the collective labor law of work, which consists of guarantees for the union association, collective bargaining and strike.

Source: Ministry of Labor

