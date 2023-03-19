Asunción, IP Agency.- The Government inaugurated this Friday the first Extra-hospital Medical Emergency Service (SEME) in the interior of the country, which is located in the Buena Vista housing complex, in the capital of Itapuense, Encarnación.

On the occasion, the director of SEME, José Otaño, affirmed that today is a historic day for the institution and that they have fought hard to achieve “something long desired.”

“SEME Itapúa will be carrying out innumerable services throughout the year, just as it has been carried out in the Capital,” said Otaño.

The Service develops 24-hour shifts, all week with nurses and doctors who receive requests for intensive care beds, requests for surgery, any type of transfer from a less complex hospital to a more complex hospital.

“What we want is that most of the services can be resolved in the department of Itapúa, we know that this will strengthen the more than 600,000 inhabitants that the department has and the entire national network of services,” he said.

He assured that progress is currently being made in a strengthened access to the service to save lives and carry out the transfers that each Paraguayan requires. “We will continue to carry out our work with great responsibility, warmth and efficiency as we have been doing,” he pledged.

Quick response is the difference between life and death

For his part, the Minister of Public Health, Julio Borba, highlighted the importance of installing extra-hospital care regulation centers at the national level, alleging that rapid response is the difference between life and death.

Likewise, it is constituted in the way of defining the processes and activating techniques that allow adequately providing services to patients, guaranteeing quality, accessibility, opportunity and continuity.

“With this we will also be able to coordinate with other services, both public and private, in terms of contingencies of mass participation that eventually require the extra-hospital care service,” he explained.

The Secretary of State said that through the support of the Yacyretá Binational Entity, today the new center is available. For this purpose, the EBY invested some G. 1000 million both for the repair and the equipment of the premises.

On the occasion, the Ministry of Health delivered four of its own ambulances: two highly complex and two basic, with an investment of more than G. 3,190 million. The vehicles are equipped for all terrain and will allow quick assistance to each user who needs it.

The incorporation of human talent for the service to become operational in its first stage, is 77 people, two regulatory doctors, 55 nurses and 20 support personnel. In the second stage, it is expected to add another 30 people.

“It is an important investment for this health region and it is the promise fulfilled that we hope will be cared for and valued by both health personnel and the Itapuense community,” he finally said.

