Government of Alto Paraná enables improvements in the CDE Detoxification Clinic

On the morning of this Tuesday (30), the governor of Alto Paraná, Roberto González Vaesken, enabled building improvements at the Ciudad del Este Scheduled Detoxification Clinic, located in the San José neighborhood. The works had an investment of a little more than G. 317 million. The head of the departmental executive was accompanied by the graduate Nilda Duarte, in charge of the center and her medical work team.

“From the departmental administration we invest in the premises to provide better comforts to professionals and also to patients. The painting, the ceiling, the electrical installation, the floor were improved. Bars were installed on the windows and doors to improve security and the toilets were also adapted, ”explained the governor.

He also stressed that this commitment had already been made in 2019 and that now after overcoming the pandemic and later having the financial resources, the building improvements were able to materialize.

“We have revamped this center. Now the accompaniment of the authorities is lacking in terms of human resources that are missing. In this sense, we are going to talk with the governor-elect, César “Landy” Torres, so that he can continue with more investments in this place, because as we know, the scourge of drugs ends up permeating and harming the entire society,” said González Vaesken.

In her turn, Ms. Nilda Duarte, thanked the gesture, highlighting that, with the improvements, medical professionals also feel more protected. “Having this support is very important. The place was like new, ”she said.

He explained that the work system they implement is multidisciplinary. They have psychologists, psychiatrists, and nurses to detect what kind of treatment is needed by the person who comes to the site.

“We are with about 200 outpatients. After the pandemic, cases of alcoholism grew and so did crack users. All of this takes a year to process, but along the way there are many relapses. With the issue of addiction, it is the patient who must first want to quit. We aim there with the treatments. There are cases ranging from children or adolescents from 12 to 75 years, in the latter there are more cases of alcoholism. We need to cover the legal part because drug addiction, in most cases, goes hand in hand with judicial problems”, Duarte pointed out.