The pension reform was filed in Congress

In the Seventh Commission of the Senate, on the afternoon of this Tuesday, May 30, the presentation in the first debate of the bill that seeks to reform the pension section of the country was filed. This provision of the government of President Gustavo Petro, it will seek to transition the system to a unified one mainly to the public. Giving greater relevance and weight to Colpensiones.

The document maintains the essence previously described, raised by the government. However, the text had some changes. The new system based on four pillars is maintained: Solidarity, semi-contributory, contributory and voluntary savings.

Distributed as follows: In the solidarity will be all the elderly who are in a condition of extreme poverty, poverty or vulnerability. They would be given an income above the poverty line, which is currently equivalent to 223,000 pesos and will be updated year after year.