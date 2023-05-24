Polo Polo took advantage of Shakira’s tweet to attack Petro

“What Petro and France do not do with public resources, because they spend it on trips, markers, TV shows and parties, Shakira has to do with her private resources. What a pity!!”, criticized Polo Polo, bringing up the recent trip of Vice President Francia Márquez to Africa, the alleged extra cost in feather pillows and televisions that was registered months ago in the Presidency, as well as some celebrations that have been led from the Casa de Nariño.

Abolition of slavery in Colombia: Miguel Polo Polo commemorated this date

This May 22, 172 years of the abolition of slavery in Colombia were commemorated. A date in which several national political figures, mainly Afro-descendants, spoke out and among them the representative to the Chamber for the Afro Circumscription Miguel Polo Polo who was no exception.

In his message, Polo Polo reiterated the importance of the freedom of black peoples in the country and sent taunts to those sectors that question him for not supporting the initiatives of the left in Colombia.

“172 years of the abolition of slavery in Colombia are commemorated. As a representative of the black, afro, raizal and palenquera communities of Colombia, I am proud to say that today we are free to decide to do with our lives as we want and we are responsible enough to take care of it”, said the congressman.