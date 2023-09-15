Home » Government verifies building situation of schools in indigenous communities of San Pedro
News

Government verifies building situation of schools in indigenous communities of San Pedro

by admin
Government verifies building situation of schools in indigenous communities of San Pedro

Officials from the Secretariat of Education in conjunction with the Secretariat of Indigenous Peoples of the departmental government, on Wednesday conducted a visit to verify the situation of educational institutions of indigenous communities in the district of Santa Rosa del Aguaray.

The objective of the tour is to listen to the concerns of parents and educators regarding the current state of infrastructure in schools, for this purpose some investments will be projected in order to provide a comfortable environment for the development of students’ classes.

USE: LIC. LIZ RODI-SECRETARY OF EDUCATION OF THE GOVERNMENT OF SAN PEDRO

See also  Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Vows to Send US Special Forces to Mexico to Take on Drug Cartels

You may also like

The teacher Fernando Botero died at the age...

Mobilization and Deployment Meeting on Implementing Xi Jinping...

University of Mediterranean Studies – Articles

The Prime Minister will take a decision regarding...

Emma Coronel Aispuro Regains Freedom with Reduced Sentence...

Come back and play! Here is another motorcyclist...

President Xi Jinping meets Cambodian Prime Minister Hun...

Bonomi’s only concern is waging war on the...

Existence of mobile phone in Central Jail revealed

New England Braces for Hurricane Lee After Week...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy