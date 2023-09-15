Government verifies building situation of schools in indigenous communities of San Pedro

Officials from the Secretariat of Education in conjunction with the Secretariat of Indigenous Peoples of the departmental government, on Wednesday conducted a visit to verify the situation of educational institutions of indigenous communities in the district of Santa Rosa del Aguaray.

The objective of the tour is to listen to the concerns of parents and educators regarding the current state of infrastructure in schools, for this purpose some investments will be projected in order to provide a comfortable environment for the development of students’ classes.

USE: LIC. LIZ RODI-SECRETARY OF EDUCATION OF THE GOVERNMENT OF SAN PEDRO

