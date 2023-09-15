The Latest Chinese Military Maneuvers Around Taiwan Escalate Tensions in the Western Pacific

Headline: Chinese Military Maneuvers Escalate Tensions in Western Pacific, Increase Taiwan’s Concerns

Subtitle: Beijing Deploys Aircraft Carrier and Warplanes in Close Proximity to Taiwan, Experts Alarmed by Show of Force

Taipei – The latest military maneuvers conducted by the Chinese military around Taiwan have raised concerns about escalating tensions in the Western Pacific. According to Taiwanese officials, Beijing launched large-scale military drills this week, deploying an aircraft carrier, 68 naval warplanes, and 10 ships in the vicinity of Taiwan.

The deployment of such a significant number of warships is unprecedented in the waters east of Taiwan, according to the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense. The ships were detected from Wednesday to Thursday morning, heading towards the Western Pacific to conduct maritime and aerial training alongside the aircraft carrier “Shandong”. This latest move by China signifies its determination to demonstrate its ability to launch attacks from various points and potentially block the island without resorting to missiles, as experts suggest.

The presence of the “Shandong” itself sends a strong message. Being China‘s second aircraft carrier and the first domestically manufactured one, it is an important symbol of Beijing’s military might. Lin Yingyou, from Tamkang University, commented that the Shandong’s presence in Taiwanese waters implies that the Chinese Army aims to impede the potential passage of American ships supporting Taiwan.

Ben Lewis, an independent defense analyst based in Washington, highlighted the significance of sustained air operations in the Western Pacific in conjunction with the aircraft carrier exercises. He stated, “It seems to me that they were practicing sustained air operations into the Western Pacific in conjunction with their aircraft carrier exercises, something we hadn’t seen on this scale before.”

Taiwan has publicly expressed concerns over the “gray zone” activities conducted by China around the island. Taipei accuses Beijing of escalating regional tensions and putting pressure on Taiwan. In response to the recent military exercises held by the United States and its allies in the region, China‘s latest actions in the Western Pacific are viewed as an important show of force aimed at pushing back U.S. pressure.

The possibility of a Chinese military attack or invasion of Taiwan has increased fears among international observers. However, Marco Carrasco, a professor of East Asian Studies at the Faculty of Law and Political Science of the University of San Marcos, believes that a military invasion is unlikely in the short term. Carrasco suggests that China‘s current activities serve as a deterrent, but a military invasion would not be in China‘s best interests, especially considering the potential repercussions from Taiwan’s allies, mainly the United States and European powers.

The expert further explains that China‘s window for an advantage is subject to its military capacity, which is expanding. However, he adds that China should carefully consider negative variables, including the impact on its recovering economy and its relationships with neighboring countries, before considering any military conflict.

The recent escalation of tensions in the Western Pacific raises concerns about the stability of the region as major powers vie for influence. As the situation continues to evolve, international attention remains directed towards China and its actions in the Western Pacific.

