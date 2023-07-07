Home » Government will implement a trust to protect the resources destined to the protection of children rescued from the jungle
Government will implement a trust to protect the resources destined to the protection of children rescued from the jungle

Government will implement a trust to protect the resources destined to the protection of children rescued from the jungle

After a meeting between President Gustavo Petro and the children’s relatives, it was agreed to establish an economic trust to guarantee the protection and rights of minors.

After a meeting at the Casa de Nariño between President Gustavo Petro and the closest relatives of the three girls and the boy rescued from the jungle, the Director of the Colombian Institute for Family Welfare (ICBF), Astrid Eliana Cáceres, reported that the The National Government will implement a trust to protect the economic resources that are contributed in order to ensure the protection of these minors.

During the meeting, a friendly dialogue was established and the relatives expressed their gratitude to the President for having listened to their concerns. The Director of the ICBF highlighted the importance of guaranteeing the state protection of children and affirmed that an economic trust will be implemented, which will allow economic contributions to receive State protection and be used exclusively to guarantee the rights of children, under the ICBF supervision.

Cáceres also mentioned that the family agreed with this figure of state protection. In addition, it is evaluating how the family of minors can benefit from the social programs promoted by the Government of Change, including the possibility of entering Social Prosperity programs.

Regarding the recovery of the rescued children, the Director of the ICBF delivered a positive report, indicating that they are experiencing a significant improvement in their state of health. They have gained weight and height satisfactorily, according to medical reports. Although a departure date has not yet been determined, a positive and complete evolution is expected in his recovery process.

In relation to the restoration of the rights of minors, Cáceres affirmed that the process is being respected, which includes the work of recovering the memory of what happened, with the participation of anthropologists and psychologists. The family advocate in charge of the case has a period of six months to make a final decision on custody, while transitional measures are implemented and all relevant information for the case is collected.

