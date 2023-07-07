Wimbledon 2023 results: Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Holger Rune among day five winners

Venue: All England Club Dates: 3-16 JulyCoverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. More coverage details here.

World number one Carlos Alcaraz gained his first victory on Centre Court as he defeated France’s Alexandre Muller to move into the third round of Wimbledon.

The 20-year-old Spaniard won 6-4 7-6 (7-2) 6-3 against the world number 84.

Alcaraz lost to Jannik Sinner in the last 16 on Centre Court in 2022, but defeated a battling Muller on Friday.

Elsewhere, there were wins for third seed Daniil Medvedev and sixth seed Holger Runebut 15th seed Alex de Minaur was beaten by Matthew Berrettini.

The unseeded Italian, a finalist here in 2021 when he lost to Novak Djokovic, gained a 6-3 6-4 6-4 victory to eliminate Australian De Minaur, who will also be involved in mixed doubles action later on when he teams up with girlfriend Katie Boulter, the British women’s number one.

This is Alcaraz’s third year of playing at Wimbledon and in 2021 he won on court six, before losing on Court One. His three wins in 2022 included two victories on Court One and another success on court two ahead of the loss to Sinner.

He won his opener this year on Court One on Tuesday, with today’s win over Muller surely the first of many on the sport’s most famous stage.

“I’m really, really happy,” said Alcaraz. “It’s my second match on Centre Court and I lost the first one last year, so I’m really happy to play here again.

“It’s something I wanted to enjoy every single second of and I did.

“I think I’m playing really, really well on grass. “I’m not as experienced as other players but I’m playing at a great level, getting more experience and getting better each match.

“Playing at Wimbledon is something special, you feel different compared to other tournaments. I try to enjoy playing tennis and make people enjoy watch tennis.”

Alcaraz struggled early on with the pace of the Centre Court turf, repeatedly sending forehands from the baseline long. That gave his opponent – who has only won two Grand Slam matches in his career – three break points early on, but Muller was unable to convert his chances.

As the match went on, Alcaraz – showing superb touch, technique and pace of shot – produced a number of superb cushioned volleys and drop shots, gaining the vital break in the seventh game.

Alcaraz smashed away the opening point off the Muller serve in the second set tie-break, then produced an ace to give himself control which he maintained for the rest of the match, with a break late in the third set providing him a route to the win.

He plays either Australian Jason Kubler, ranked 77th in the world, or 25th seed Nicolas Tarry of Chile in the third round.

Alcaraz is in the top half of the draw with reigning champion Novak Djokovic, who plays his third-round match against three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka later on Friday, in the bottom half.

Medvedev not at home on grass, but ‘at the door’

On court two, Medvedev completed the job and beat France’s Adrian Mannarino 6-3 6-3 7-6 (7-5) in the second round after the match had been stopped at 4-4 in the third set on Thursday due to bad light.

Former world number one Medvedev has won the US Open, reached two Australian Open finals and the French Open quarter-finals but never gone past round four at Wimbledon.

Earlier this week he said he “didn’t feel at home” on grass, and now said: “I’m getting there. Maybe at the door. Not inside, but at the door.”

Berrettini motivated by ‘sharp pain’ of missing 2022 tournament

Berrettini has been as high as sixth in the world but is now 38th and unseeded after suffering from Covid-19 in June 2022, which forced him to withdraw from last year’s tournament.

“What happened [the withdrawal] is something that hasn’t healed yet [mentally],” said Berrettini after his 6-3 6-4 6-4 second-round win, with Germany’s 19th seed Alexander Zverev set to be his third-round opponent.

“It’s a really sharp pain, if I think about it. I probably was in the best shape in my career, feeling great on grass and wanted to enjoy the tournament, such a special tournament.

“Not being able to play was something that, even when I was better physically, was really tough mentally to overcome.

“I know it’s [only] the third round, but it feels like way more.”

Berrettini’s compatriot Jannik Sinner, seeded eighth, has moved into the last 16 after coming from a set down to beat France’s Quentin Halys 3-6 6-2 6-3 6-4.

Elsewhere, Rune defeated Spain’s Roberto Caballes Baena 6-3 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 in round two, while there were third-round victories for Poland17th seed Hubert Hurkacz and 23rd seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan.