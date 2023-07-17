Government will pay bonus “against the economic war” to retirees

Referential image

The government of Nicolás Maduro will begin to pay from this Monday, July 17, the bonus “against the economic war” to retirees from the public administration. The amount is set at 1,320 bolivars, which is equivalent to 48 dollars according to the exchange rate of the Central Bank of Venezuela.

It is a complementary support to the pension, which was not increased on May 1 together with the minimum wage, for which they remain at 130 bolivars per month, reported Banking and Business. Thus, retirees and pensioners have claimed and protested because the economic income does not allow them to have a moderately dignified life.

The socialist government insists that it guarantees the safety and well-being of the elderly, statements that are critically contrasted with reality. A significant percentage of the population cannot afford food or medicines due to their high prices.

A part of the bonus “against the economic war” was paid on July 14 to active workers in the public sector. In total, the Venezuelan authorities deposited to this sector the amount of 850 bolivars, equivalent to 29 dollars according to the official rate.

What bonuses are missing?

The digital media, specialized in the source of the Economy, also indicated that there are still 8 bonds to be assigned this July.

Against the economic war, of 450 bolivars (or 15.73 dollars) for retired personnel.

Youth Chamba, of 158 bolivars or 5.52 dollars for the young people who work for this mission.

We are Venezuela of 158 bolivars or 5.52 dollars.

Co-responsibility and training, between 528 and 7,920 bolivars (18.46 and 227 dollars) for public administration sectors.

Family Economy, of 72.9 bolivars or 2.55 dollars.

Popular Cultivators of 396 bolivars or 14 dollars.

Humanized birth, of 168 bolivars or 5.87 dollars.

Awards for Twitter users, between 42.50 and 85 bolivars (1.49 and 2.97 dollars).

