Government would seek to finance the ELN internationally

In order to promote the suspension of kidnappings and extortions, the Government is exploring the possibility that certain countries contribute resources to provide the guerrillas with economic support for clothing and food at a later stage of the peace process with the guerrillas.

It is important to note that this assistance would not be considered direct financing to the illegal group, but would be conditional on the progress of the negotiations and would not be implemented at this initial stage.

This idea, which is still being developed, began to be analyzed on June 12 and would be subject to progress in the peace process with the guerrillas.

This initiative would be carried out at a later stage of the negotiations and the progress of the peace process. It is proposed that international financial aid not be perceived as direct financing for the guerrillas, but rather as support intended to cover basic needs such as food and other aspects, with the aim of discouraging the illegal activities of the ELN.

The proposal consists of providing resources for the subsistence of the guerrillas who agree to refrain from kidnapping and extortion.

However, it is important to highlight that this proposal has not yet been discussed in the negotiations.

“The ELN’s financial operations began to be discussed, but that discussion did not end. It will continue to be discussed, but they are not in these protocols. It is hoped that later it will,” announced the chief negotiator of the armed group.

It is important to remember that eight days ago the ELN signed a unilateral ceasefire. However, the illegal armed group left open the possibility of resuming illegal activities in the future.