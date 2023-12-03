Maduro voted this #3D for respect for Venezuela

President, Nicolas Madurohighlighted that today is a historic day because the people have been given the opportunity to express their opinion about Guayana Esequiba.

«It is a good dawn for everyone, I am happy to have been the first voter in this electoral center.

“I am very excited because it is the first time in 150 years of fighting for Guayana Esequiba that we are allowed to consult the opinion of the owner of sovereignty,” he said after voting in the consultative referendum.

«Today we all have the same power, the power of sovereignty. I have voted with deep love and very special emotion, and each of you will feel it. “If you want to experience the emotion of loving your country, come vote.”

Maduro voted for recovery

The president stated that the popular consultation on El Essequibo has awakened national sentiment. At this moment we are not voting as the opposition or the ruling party, but as Venezuela, united under the same color, the same flag and the same feeling. Our vote is to protect Venezuela and make it respected.

He reaffirmed his rejection of the dispossession of the disputed territory by the British Empire. «Our vote is to protect Venezuela, defend what is ours and reject the brutal dispossession of the British empire.

We are resolving peacefully, in a constitutional and democratic manner, a conflict that has been going on for 150 years. Starting today, we will emerge stronger as a country and we will express ourselves with firmness and power.”

President Maduro criticized the position of his Guyanese counterpart, Irfaan Ali, stating that he has rejected dialogue and has opted for an arrogant and arrogant attitude. «He has chosen the path of sterile confrontation, an arrogant, arrogant and bellicose posture, which does not conform to the canons of diplomacy. “I insisted on dialogue and he rejected it.”

He insisted that the first necessary step is to seat the President of Guyana and have him return to the diplomatic negotiation mechanisms. Furthermore, he added: “Let us hope that the people speak loudly and clearly, and have the assurance that we will always follow the doctrine of peace and diplomacy.”

