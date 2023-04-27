Governor (E): “The cessation of my duties is the responsibility of the judicial authorities”

The governor-elect of Chocó, Ariel Palacios Calderón, today sent a letter to the governor in charge Farlin Perea Rentería where he tells her that he has attached a “copy of the act of the date by which I resumed my constitutional and legal functions as Governor of the Department of Chocó ”.

He adds that “with the aim of making a harmonious, expeditious and smooth transition” he suggests a meeting between the two “to define the delivery process of the different office secretaries.”

Farlin Perea Rentería responded with a public statement stating that “any additional consideration regarding the cessation of my functions as Governor (E) is the responsibility of the judicial authorities, who order the restoration of rights and it is the Ministry of the Interior who notifies me in such a sense”.

It argues that it took office “through administrative act 2646 of December 30, 2020, issued by the Ministry of the Interior, an administrative decision that enjoys the principle of presumption of validity of legal acts, since no amending decision has been issued by law, repeal or subsequent reform in another sense.

He adds that “the construction of legal decisions in law is undone by following the legal channels as they are constructed, in this way, only a decision of the Ministry of the Interior that ends my assignment can end my responsibilities towards the Chocoano people.”

In short, Ariel Palacios tells him that he has resumed his functions as governor before a notary and asks that he hand over the position. Farlin refuses to do so and replies that he will only leave office when the Ministry of the Interior notifies her to that effect.