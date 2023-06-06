Home » Governor of Barinas assures that he does not have the resources to deal with damages from the rains
News

Governor of Barinas assures that he does not have the resources to deal with damages from the rains

by admin
Governor of Barinas assures that he does not have the resources to deal with damages from the rains
Sergio Garrido asks for government support to address the situation due to rains in Barinas
Photo: Rayner Peña / EFE

Sergio Garrido, governor of the state of Barinas, reported this Monday that 9 parishes and 22 homes are affected by the rains in the entity.

In an interview with Union Radio, The governor mentioned that there are no resources to deal with these unforeseen events immediately.

“The municipality of Barinas is a municipality that runs through any number of pipes that when the rainy season comes, the vast majority of them overflow,” he said.

Garrido asks for help to solve problems due to rain in Barinas

Garrido assured that the government is doing everything possible to get these problems resolved. Likewise, he mentioned that he has met with different authorities to provide solutions to citizens.

“We have tried to join forces so that everyone can do their bit to solve the different problems,” he added.

Among the meetings he had in recent days, he pointed out the one he held with Minister Jorge Arreaza, and clarified that all these conversations have left political positions aside.

However, he indicated despite these meetings, the government did not respond when he asked to declare an emergency in the state.

He said that the need to decree the emergency in the llanero state is due to the fact that it would greatly facilitate obtaining government resources to solve the situation generated by the heavy rains.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!

You may also like

Türkiye. Erdogan appoints new cabinet. But don’t give...

Nuremberg | Contraband goods galore

Clsem will discuss this Tuesday the Law of...

Benedetti, the political chameleon who triggered a crisis...

The 2023 “Sixth Five-Year Environment Day” Liaoning home...

Liveblog: ++ Nationwide air alert – explosions in...

a gallon of regular gasoline will cost $10,685...

GDL demands more money and less working time

Action will be taken against those who give...

Regasification plant, response to the gas crisis

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy