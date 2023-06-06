Governor of Barinas assures that he does not have the resources to deal with damages from the rains

Sergio Garrido, governor of the state of Barinas, reported this Monday that 9 parishes and 22 homes are affected by the rains in the entity.

In an interview with Union Radio, The governor mentioned that there are no resources to deal with these unforeseen events immediately.

“The municipality of Barinas is a municipality that runs through any number of pipes that when the rainy season comes, the vast majority of them overflow,” he said.

Garrido asks for help to solve problems due to rain in Barinas

Garrido assured that the government is doing everything possible to get these problems resolved. Likewise, he mentioned that he has met with different authorities to provide solutions to citizens.

“We have tried to join forces so that everyone can do their bit to solve the different problems,” he added.

Among the meetings he had in recent days, he pointed out the one he held with Minister Jorge Arreaza, and clarified that all these conversations have left political positions aside.

However, he indicated despite these meetings, the government did not respond when he asked to declare an emergency in the state.

He said that the need to decree the emergency in the llanero state is due to the fact that it would greatly facilitate obtaining government resources to solve the situation generated by the heavy rains.

