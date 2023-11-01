Governor of Cauca received the elected president, Jorge Octavio Guzmán Gutiérrez – news

Elías Larrahondo offered to collaborate with the corresponding connection, which would serve as input for the new president’s development plan.

In his office, the governor of Cauca, Elías Larrahondo Carabalí, who has two months left in office, welcomed the elected president, Jorge Octavio Guzmán Gutiérrez, who will have the commitment and responsibility of leading the department of Cauca, to starting January 1, 2024.

On Sunday, October 29, the former Secretary of Education and Culture, precisely, of the Larrahondo Carabalí government, won at the polls, who supported him in his aspiration to succeed him. With 99.94% of the tables informed, Guzmán Gutiérrez has won with 176,025 votes, which is equivalent to 32.32% of the vote. Second place, with 133,308 votes, is occupied by the former mayor of Popayán, Víctor Libardo Ramírez Fajardo, who repeated his candidacy for Governor.

“Congratulate Dr. Jorge Octavio who has just been elected by the vast majority of Caucanos as the new Governor of the Department (…) For me it is very pleasant to receive the visit of the governor-elect, we start the day of splicing accordingly and we will be very willing to collaborate so that this connection is also an input for the formulation of the new Development Plan,” said Elías Larrahondo Carabalí.

For his part, Jorge Octavio Guzmán, lawyer, native of the municipality of La Vega, in the Colombian massif, today elected governor, expressed his gratitude to the Caucanos who supported his proposal. “To thank the Caucanos who placed their vote of confidence in the Fuerza Del Pueblo and in Octavio Guzmán, to tell them that I will not be inferior to that challenge placed, but also a message of reconciliation to the department of Cauca, that we have to unite the different sectors to, in this way, give hope to this Department.”

As of this Tuesday, October 31, the departmental Government begins the joining process with the new president’s team, in order to provide accurate information so that, in turn, it can begin to formulate its Development Plan.

It is expected that the elected governor will carry out a mandate of greater magnitude than that of Larrahondo Carabalí, whose management has not been very positive in many aspects, especially in the fight against corruption and public order.

