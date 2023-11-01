The chocolate? It’s a super food!

🍫 #chocolate? It’s a super food. Don’t worry about eating it excessively bitter, choose the 75-80% dark one.

The reason? If it is true that there are precious polyphenols in #cocoa beans, it is equally true that unfortunately they are concentrated in metals such as cadmium and lead.

Therefore, choosing the one with a more moderate concentration of cocoa which however allows us to contain sugars and non-beneficial fats allows us to enjoy its benefits, satisfy the palate and avoid accumulating excess harmful substances.

For athletes? To take full advantage of the benefits of flavanols on performance, choose specially designed preparations that are concentrated and purified, ideal if accompanied by an intense period of preparation towards a goal such as a marathon or a long triathlon.

