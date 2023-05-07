Gpt chat scams — idealista/news

Il temporary blocking of GPT Chat in Italy is finished, and thus the theme of the application of artificial intelligence and its impact on everyday life is once again highly topical. For example, artificial intelligence is also of great help to creators of online scams: with Chat GPT it is in fact easier and faster to devise increasingly likely frauds. A trend also demonstrated by the study by Darktrace Research, a Cybersecurity company specializing in AI, according to which in January and February 2023, in correspondence with the widespread adoption of Chat GPT, there was a 135% increase in new attacks globally of social engineering. How to protect yourself from online scams? Here are some tips from N26 online bank.

“One of the most evident examples of incorrect use of artificial intelligence is that of phishing emails: – he comments Kyle Ferdolage, Online Security Expert e Lead Trust & Safety Analyst di N26. – Thanks to this technology, in fact, the texts of fraudulent e-mails can become impeccable and professional thanks to the automatic removal of spelling or grammatical errors. This obviously lowers the entry barriers for the bad guys, who no longer need to speak or write in the target’s native language, thus giving them the opportunity to address an increasingly vast target of which they are potential victims. This is why widespread access to basic digital culture is essential, which allows individuals to protect their interests and defend themselves, also facilitating the work of the forces of order”.

But here are some tips to defend yourself from online scams with Chat GPT: