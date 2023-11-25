Grandmother shot to death in Brooklyn after Thanksgiving dinner

Angelina Renita Parker, a 69-year-old grandmother, was tragically shot to death in the neck as she returned home after a family Thanksgiving dinner in front of her residential building in Brooklyn (NYC). The veteran daycare worker was found lying injured on the ground outside her home in Bedford-Stuyvesant, and was pronounced dead at Brookdale Medical Center.

Parker, a mother of one son and grandmother of four grandchildren, was a much-loved teacher and a revered figure in the neighborhood. Her death has left the community in shock and mourning. “What a senseless death,” said Mary Parker, her 89-year-old mother. “It’s just devastating… She was a kind and loving person. A go-to person, always willing to help.”

Neighbors also expressed shock and grief at the tragic loss. “It was a shock,” said Betty Parker. “She had just arrived from her son’s house for Thanksgiving Day. She always made you smile.” Another neighbor, Jerome Hicks, lamented the prevalence of guns in the neighborhood, saying, “She was always helping people. She didn’t have to happen like this. There are too many guns in this neighborhood.”

As of yesterday, police had not arrested or located any witnesses who saw the murder or heard gunshots. It is unclear if the grandmother was the gunman’s target or if she was hit by a stray bullet. Police are now searching the area for surveillance video to help identify the fugitive gunman.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation. The NYPD is asking for the public’s help and is encouraging individuals with information to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Information can also be submitted through the website crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications will be kept strictly confidential.