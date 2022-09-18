CALUSO. At 12.30 today, Sunday 18, the highlight of the Erbaluce di Caluso grape festival, the face of the nymph Albaluce 2022 was discovered, legendary figure of the city of wine, and main character of the festival celebrating the noble wines of territory and a millenary tradition.

It is the beautiful one of Patrizia Actis Dato, 27, hairdresser, elected in 2013 miss of the Rodallo di Caluso fraction. She is excited, but ready to enter her role, she received the scepter and the cloak from Carola Borgia, the outgoing nymph. Around her the eight queens of the districts and hamlets and the order of the nymphs who decreed their election.