Home News Grape Festival of Caluso, Patrizia Actis Dato is the nymph Albaluce 2022
News

Grape Festival of Caluso, Patrizia Actis Dato is the nymph Albaluce 2022

by admin
Grape Festival of Caluso, Patrizia Actis Dato is the nymph Albaluce 2022

Patrizia Actis Dato, nymph Albaluce 2022

Today at 12.30 he received scepter and cloak from Carola Borgia

CALUSO. At 12.30 today, Sunday 18, the highlight of the Erbaluce di Caluso grape festival, the face of the nymph Albaluce 2022 was discovered, legendary figure of the city of wine, and main character of the festival celebrating the noble wines of territory and a millenary tradition.

It is the beautiful one of Patrizia Actis Dato, 27, hairdresser, elected in 2013 miss of the Rodallo di Caluso fraction. She is excited, but ready to enter her role, she received the scepter and the cloak from Carola Borgia, the outgoing nymph. Around her the eight queens of the districts and hamlets and the order of the nymphs who decreed their election.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  Basketball, Dinamo dates back from -12 and beats Fortitudo

You may also like

Hiker taken ill in the Mis valley

The obstacle course of brands to avoid sites...

The accident on the Terraglio where a rider...

“Together for Cantiano”, the fundraising for the country...

Amateur cyclist falls ill, reanimated on the side...

The Kremlin says it will use nuclear weapons...

Failure of a pump, hundreds of users without...

The grapes are ripe at the foot of...

For 2023 GDP forecast below + 1%. For...

Guizhou bus rolls over dozens of dead and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy