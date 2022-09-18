If a champion is also seen from his responsibility, on and off the field, Angel Di Maria today has shown the worst and the best of himself, passing from the most obvious wrong to a human, courageous acknowledgment of his guilt and gravity of a gesture that cost Juventus dearly: an elbow to Izzo that cost him the red, in the 40th minute of Monza-Juve.

“I want to apologize to everyone for this inappropriate reaction I had on the pitch – wrote the Argentine striker on Instagram shortly after Juve’s defeat against Monza -. Having left the team with one less in such a difficult moment in the championship. lost the game. Losing is my fault. I’m so sorry. I’m a professional but also a human being who makes mistakes and knows how to recognize them. ”