The Prosecutor of Naples, Nicola Gratteri, expressed an incisive point of view on the issue of patriarchy and violence against women, during the VII annual congress of the Italian Academy of Forensic Sciences.

The Gratteri article: “Even if poorly paid and not considered, teachers must go and talk to young people at risk. Monitoring social media is essential for prevention” seems to be the first on Orizzonte Scuola Notizie.

Share this: Facebook

X