Standing on the women's RTL in Mont-Tremblant from 5 p.m

The third women’s giant slalom of this World Cup winter is scheduled for Saturday in Mont-Tremblant, Canada. The Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami won the first two.

The first round is scheduled for 5 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ORF1 and in the live stream. Preliminary reporting begins at 4:45 p.m.

The decision will be made from 8:15 p.m. and can also be seen live on ORF1 and in the live stream.

Start list in sport.ORF.at/skialpin

