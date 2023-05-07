Torino Monza 1-1: video, gol e highlights

With the Scudetto already assigned to Napoli, eyes focused on the relegation zone and above all on the Champions League fight. Three direct matches on matchday 35: Milan beat Lazio, Inter beat Roma and Juve beat Atalanta. Level between Toro and Monza, while Cremonese beats Spezia and goes to -3: here is the complete ranking of the Lega Serie A NAPLES-FIORENTINA LIVE