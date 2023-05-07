Home » Torino Monza 1-1: video, gol e highlights
Sports

by admin
With the Scudetto already assigned to Napoli, eyes focused on the relegation zone and above all on the Champions League fight. Three direct matches on matchday 35: Milan beat Lazio, Inter beat Roma and Juve beat Atalanta. Level between Toro and Monza, while Cremonese beats Spezia and goes to -3: here is the complete ranking of the Lega Serie A NAPLES-FIORENTINA LIVE

