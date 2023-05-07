Home » Targa Florio, triumph for Crugnola and Ometto with five out of nine special stages – VIDEO
World

Targa Florio, triumph for Crugnola and Ometto with five out of nine special stages – VIDEO

by admin
Targa Florio, triumph for Crugnola and Ometto with five out of nine special stages – VIDEO

by palermolive.it – ​​5 seconds ago

Andrea Crugnola and Pietro Elia Ometto are the winners of the 107th Targa Florio. At the end of an impeccable performance, the reigning Italian champion crew won the prestigious trophy in the race for the second time in their career…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Targa Florio, triumph for Crugnola and Ometto with five out of nine special stages – VIDEO appeared 5 seconds ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».

