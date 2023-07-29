Home » Greece, 29-year-old girl who died of an illness: who was Elisabetta Caon
The young woman was an Italian researcher and was engaged to a Greek boy

Of Albert Muraro Published on 29 July 2023

He was called Elisabetta Caon la Italian girl who last Monday she died suddenly while she was in Greece with her boyfriend.

Elisabetta Caon death: what happened to the Italian tourist

The girl, just 29 years oldwas at the time of the fatal illness that left her no way out together with her partner, a Greek by name Yannis. The two were spending a few hours relaxing on the beach at Spartawhen Elizabeth suddenly fell ill and was quickly transported to the nearest hospital, where, however the doctors could not help but confirm his death.

According to the medical reports, the girl he did not suffer from any particular pathology and it seems that she died because of and’ischemia cardiac.

Who was Elisabetta Caon

The young woman was one researcher originally from Resana, in the province of Treviso. Elisabetta Caon leaves her mother Rosetta Stocco, professor at the Itis Barsanti of Castelfranco, her father Franco Caon, surveyor at the Municipality of Castelfranco, and her brother Alberto. Once informed of the tragic news, Elisabetta Caon’s family members immediately boarded the first available flight to Greece to be able to say a last goodbye to the girl, who he had recently completed an important doctorate in London.

