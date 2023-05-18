Green arugula and cilantro sauce from cook Ella Ivanova

There are no ready-made sauces for sale today. But the advantage of homemade is that it is 100% natural. Of course, the taste and aroma of the freshly prepared sauce is also special. The energy of nature is felt in it.

She shared the recipe for a wonderful green sauce Ella Ivanova, a cook from Kryvyi Rih.

– Green arugula and cilantro sauce is delicious and fresh, – says Ella Ivanova. — The recipe is easy to make. The sauce goes well with many dishes – meat, spaghetti, salads.

Green cilantro and arugula sauce Bunch of arugula

A little cilantro

10 nuts

Salt

Lemon juice (to taste)

Chili pepper (to taste)

50-100 ml of oil

2-3 cloves of garlic

Grind greens, garlic and nuts in a blender. Dress the salad or add pasta sauce. By the way, you can use any favorite greens – for example, parsley.

