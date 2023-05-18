Home » Green arugula and cilantro sauce from cook Ella Ivanova
Green arugula and cilantro sauce from cook Ella Ivanova

Green arugula and cilantro sauce from cook Ella Ivanova

There are no ready-made sauces for sale today. But the advantage of homemade is that it is 100% natural. Of course, the taste and aroma of the freshly prepared sauce is also special. The energy of nature is felt in it.

She shared the recipe for a wonderful green sauce Ella Ivanova, a cook from Kryvyi Rih.

Green arugula and cilantro sauce is delicious and fresh, – says Ella Ivanova. — The recipe is easy to make. The sauce goes well with many dishes – meat, spaghetti, salads.

Green cilantro and arugula sauce

  • Bunch of arugula

  • A little cilantro

  • 10 nuts

  • Salt

  • Lemon juice (to taste)

  • Chili pepper (to taste)

  • 50-100 ml of oil

  • 2-3 cloves of garlic

Grind greens, garlic and nuts in a blender. Dress the salad or add pasta sauce. By the way, you can use any favorite greens – for example, parsley.

We will remind you of another recipe from Ella Ivanova – a very tasty dressing that is suitable for almost any salad.

Photo from Ella Ivanova’s album

72

