Green arugula and cilantro sauce from cook Ella Ivanova

There are no ready-made sauces for sale today. But the advantage of homemade is that it is 100% natural. Of course, the taste and aroma of the freshly prepared sauce is also special. The energy of nature is felt in it.
She shared the recipe for a wonderful green sauce Ella Ivanova, a cook from Kryvyi Rih.
– Green arugula and cilantro sauce is delicious and fresh, – says Ella Ivanova. — The recipe is easy to make. The sauce goes well with many dishes – meat, spaghetti, salads.
Green cilantro and arugula sauce
-
Bunch of arugula
-
A little cilantro
-
10 nuts
-
Salt
-
Lemon juice (to taste)
-
Chili pepper (to taste)
-
50-100 ml of oil
-
2-3 cloves of garlic
Grind greens, garlic and nuts in a blender. Dress the salad or add pasta sauce. By the way, you can use any favorite greens – for example, parsley.
We will remind you of another recipe from Ella Ivanova – a very tasty dressing that is suitable for almost any salad.
Photo from Ella Ivanova’s album
72
Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram