Grille in poor condition causes accidents on the Railway

At the site, several people have been injured. Despite complaints from the community, the authorities have not responded to the call.

The critical state of a drainage grate on Avenida del Ferrocarril becomes a latent risk for drivers, generating accidents and injuries to motorcyclists.

This busy avenue, at the height of the commercial passage of the Cañaveral condominium, has become the scene of multiple traffic accidents due to the worrying collapse of a drainage grate. This deterioration has left several motorcyclists injured and vehicles trapped, generating growing concern among drivers.

The obvious collapse of the grille has not only caused material damage, but has also led to more serious consequences, such as injuries to motorcyclists and dangerous situations for drivers. The situation worsens during the rains, when the drainage system fails, causing stagnation in the area and turning the area into a death trap, as it is difficult for drivers to see.

Despite repeated complaints filed by merchants in the sector and the community in general, the authorities have not responded to the call for attention or taken measures to solve the problem.

The lack of action by the competent entities has led to citizens taking the initiative by placing improvised signs, such as sticks, branches and stones, in an attempt to prevent accidents and protect drivers from the dangers posed by the deteriorated grille.

The situation becomes increasingly critical, since the community, seeing no concrete responses from the authorities, is forced to look for temporary solutions to protect the safety of drivers and pedestrians.

It is imperative that the authorities act immediately to repair the collapse of the grate and avoid further risks on this important road in the city.

The latent danger on Avenida del Ferrocarril requires prompt intervention by the authorities to repair the drainage grate and prevent more accidents.

