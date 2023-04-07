news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CASERTA, 07 APR – The Grimaldi group intervenes on the story of the 20-year-old from Mondragone (Caserta) engineer of a merchant ship of the company, the Grande Texas, repatriated on March 24 with broken legs after the ship stopped at the Libyan port of Misurata, and currently hospitalized at Cardarelli in Naples. The young man’s family (assisted by the lawyer Sergio Pisani) presented a complaint to the carabinieri and the prosecutor’s office of Santa Maria Capua Vetere to investigate to clarify what happened.



In a note, the company “expresses its deepest sympathy and solidarity with the young seafarer and his family”, and explains that “while the Grande Texas was parked in the port of Misrata (Libya), between 11 and 24 March , the seafarer showed signs of psychophysical malaise for which he was promptly assisted by the rest of the crew and by the military medical personnel stationed in Libya. This medical assistance was guaranteed throughout the stay of the ship Grande Texas in the Libyan port, while the seafarer’s family members were constantly updated on his health conditions.



As soon as the necessary authorizations were received from the local authorities, on 24 March the Grimaldi group organized the repatriation of the seafarer with an air ambulance to allow family reunification and hospitalization”. It was the young man’s aunt who filed a first complaint with the carabinieri last March 18, while the 20-year-old was still on the ship in Libya; for several days his aunt hadn’t been able to hear him and had contact only with the ship’s commander and a doctor from the Italian military base in Misrata, who had told him that the young man was in a confused, agitated and violent state, and for this reason he had been locked in the cabin, supervised by two people, but with tranquilizers and psychotropic drugs. After the repatriation by air ambulance, the woman was able to speak with her nephew. And she reported that the young man would have been tied to the bed in his cabin on the ship with very rigid cables: the woman then supplemented the first complaint with a complaint presented directly to the prosecutor’s office.



