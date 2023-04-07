It is mandatory, so we have to fulfill it, but we are proud of it, said Markkanen. I think these are two good examples. And I am sure that I will manage it in such a way that it does not affect my preparation for the next season, he stated.

In Utah, Markkanen closed the year of his life with averages of 25.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per save. He will arrive at the warehouse in Helsinki depending on when the Jazz season ends – either on April 17 or in April. There, before the end of the season, they finished in 12th place in the conference, leaving them behind to advance to the playoffs.

Markkanen should complete his military service at the sports center of the defense forces, according to the Finnish Basketball Federation, its main focus is the training of reconnaissance units for deployment in crisis situations and in general conditions.

Of course, I would prefer to prepare as normal, but I heard that here they can provide an excellent combination of both. Here you can master your work as an athlete and at the same time do basic training, said Markkanen to the military center, where professional and amateur athletes usually come to train.

How long Markkanen will be in Finland is not yet clear. An estimated service is mandatory, but in the past, for example, a fine hockey player from the NHL could fully spread it over several years.