Guangdong launches antifreeze level IV emergency response to ensure safety, smooth flow, supply and people’s livelihood. There will be a wide range of low temperatures below 5°C in the province



According to the monitoring and forecast of the Meteorological Department, there will be a strong cold air affecting our province from December 16th to 19th. It is expected that from the 17th to the 19th, the average temperature in most parts of our province will drop by 6°C-9°C, and there will be a wide range of low temperatures below 5°C. There may be ice (frost) in the mountainous areas, and the temperature in northern Guangdong will drop to minus 2 ℃ to 1 ℃, and low temperature weather of minus 4 ℃ to minus 2 ℃ will appear in the alpine mountainous area. From the 16th to the 17th, there will be strong winds of magnitude 5-7 on the land, rivers and lakes of our province, and strong winds of magnitude 8-10 on the sea. According to the “Guangdong Provincial Flood Control, Drought, Wind, and Freeze Emergency Plan” and the relevant regulations of the Provincial General Headquarters, the Office of the Guangdong Provincial Flood Control, Drought, and Wind Prevention Headquarters and the Guangdong Provincial Emergency Management Department decided to start at 12:00 on December 16. Antifreeze level IV emergency response.

On December 16, the Provincial Defense Headquarters held the province’s low-temperature and freezing weather defense work meeting to re-mobilize, re-deploy, and re-implement the province’s low-temperature and freezing weather defense work. The meeting pointed out that this round of cooling process has a wide range, long time, and low temperature, which will have an impact on the cold and warmth of the poor, transportation, agricultural production, power supply, water supply, and gas supply. All localities and relevant departments should mobilize early, deploy early, and implement early, and pay close attention to the risks in seven aspects, including security for the poor, road traffic, agricultural production, water, power, and gas supply, strong winds at sea, fire protection in key places, and medical care, so as to ensure the safety of the people with high probability. Thinking to deal with small-probability incidents, focusing on “safety, smoothness, supply, and people’s livelihood” to tighten compaction work responsibilities, and to grasp the various measures to prevent low-temperature and freezing weather in place, and go all out to ensure that the people of the province Life and property safety and normal production and living order.

The meeting requested that all localities and departments should closely track the development of the weather, take the initiative to discuss and judge, initiate a response in a timely manner, adopt various means to widely release early warning information, and remind the public to take precautions; conduct investigations and organize condolences for the poor and vulnerable groups , Properly accommodate vagrants and beggars, distribute cold-proof materials to those affected by the disaster, and ensure that the people survive the winter warmly and healthily. At the same time, it is necessary to make preparations in advance for areas where road icing may occur, strengthen meteorological and road condition information and safe driving reminders, increase inspections on icy and slippery road sections, and strictly implement construction safety in low-temperature, rainy, snowy and freezing weather. Require. It is necessary to organize agricultural professional and technical personnel to go to the grassroots level, carry out preventive publicity and technical guidance, and help farmers take effective measures in a scientific way to minimize disaster losses and ensure the completion of winter planting tasks.

The meeting also called for strengthening water, electricity, gas, communication and other livelihood guarantee measures to ensure the safe and normal operation of facilities and meet the needs of the people. At the same time, we will continue to deepen fire safety rectification in winter and spring, focus on investigation and rectification of illegal use of fire, electricity and gas, front rescue forces, and prepare for fire fighting and rescue and ice and snow disaster accidents. Strengthen the prevention of strong winds at sea, strictly implement the regulations on prohibition and restriction of navigation in bad weather and the “six 100%” requirements for fishery safety production. All localities and departments must strictly implement the on-duty system such as 24-hour on-duty and leadership on duty to ensure that emergencies are reported in a timely and accurate manner, and quickly and effectively dealt with. By widely publicizing the measures to prevent low-temperature freezing work to the public, guide the masses to do a good job in self-protection in a timely manner. Guide enterprises to do a good job of prevention and response.