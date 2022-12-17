Christians in Lebanon greet Christmas amid crisis and poverty. Caritas is collecting gifts for children, which are then given to fathers and mothers in need, so they can let their children find a present under the Christmas tree.

(Vatican News Network) As we approach Christmas, Lebanon does not yet have a government and is far from reaching a deal to elect a new president of the republic. Lebanon thus welcomes Christmas in the midst of this power vacuum and unprecedented economic crisis. This situation prompts Lebanese Christians to spend Christmas with renewed hope and to meditate on the true meaning of the Nativity Mystery of Jesus.

Eighty per cent of Lebanese people live below the poverty line this year. Christians prepare for Christmas in this situation of crisis and poverty, putting Jesus and the true meaning of Jesus’ Christmas at the center. After several years of restrictions on travel and gatherings due to the pandemic, Christians are eager to celebrate the festivities arranged by the church liturgy together and spend Christmas in a family atmosphere. Thousands of “Lebanese in the Lebanese diaspora” will also be returning from around the world for the Christmas celebrations, with flights almost fully booked.

Fr Michel Abboud, president of Caritas Lebanon, explained to Vatican News that in order to help the poorest families maintain the joy of welcoming Christmas, Caritas Lebanon is collecting gifts for children and then distributing them Gifts go to needy moms and dads so they can get their kids to find a present under the Christmas tree.

“Caritas has become Santa Claus for Lebanese children,” said Fr Abboud. We are currently living in poverty, but the Holy Family was also in poverty at the time of Jesus’ birth. Poverty is an opportunity to help us live out the true Christmas spirit by attending Mass and other ceremonies. He continued, “We are not the first to live in financial difficulties, but we, like Joseph and Mary, can rely on God’s providence.

Fr Simon Zakerian, rector of the Salesian house in Lebanon and director of the Salesian Middle East youth programme, said he regretted that there was no agreement between the parties to elect a new president. This situation, he said, exacerbates the ongoing economic and political crisis. “We pray that the soon-to-be-born Lord will instill the spirit of Christmas in the hearts of politicians, especially Christians, so that they will see the path of peace and political agreement”.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn