Guangzhou added 190 local confirmed cases yesterday, 289 local asymptomatic infections

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-11-01 13:00

CCTV news client reported on November 1st, according to the Guangzhou Municipal Health and Health Commission, from 0:00 to 24:00 on October 31, 2022, there were 190 new local confirmed cases in Guangzhou, of which 70 were quarantined in centralized isolation places. Among them, 112 cases were found in the investigation of home isolation observers, and 8 cases were found in the inspection of management and control personnel in medium and high-risk areas; 289 new local asymptomatic infections were found, of which 102 cases were found in centralized isolation places. 169 cases were found in the screening of home isolation observers, 12 cases were found in the screening of management and control personnel in medium and high risk areas, 1 case was found in the regional nucleic acid screening, and 5 cases were found in the screening of key personnel in closed-loop management. 1 new imported confirmed case and 4 imported asymptomatic infections were added.