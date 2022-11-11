The COVID-19 epidemic in Guangzhou has not slowed down, and Haizhu District has extended community control until the 13th of this month.

The Office of the Coronavirus Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters in Haizhu District, Guangzhou issued a notice on Thursday (November 10) that the current epidemic prevention and control situation is still severe and complex. Life safety and physical health, according to experts’ judgment, it is decided to strengthen the epidemic prevention and control measures in the whole region from 0:00 on November 11 to 24:00 on November 13.

According to the notice, all citizens stay at home in principle, and under the premise of strict implementation of personal protection, each household can arrange one person per day to purchase basic necessities in the nearest neighborhood or go to the community or designated area in accordance with the method of “time-sharing and orderly, and regional current limiting”. Contactless pickup of online shopping for daily necessities. Community communities, urban villages, and industrial parks strictly implement closed management, and strictly implement temperature measurement at the entrance, scan site codes, and check 24-hour nucleic acid negative certificates. For those who really need to go out for medical treatment, etc., the sub-district community prevention and control office will issue a certificate, review and register it, and manage it in a closed loop.

The notice stated that subways, buses, taxis, and online car-hailing services will be suspended. The Inner Ring Road, South China Expressway, South Ring Expressway, and Nanshagang Expressway are reserved as cross-district passages, and the entrances and exits of the above passages in Haizhu District are closed. Temporary traffic control is implemented on other road sections in the whole district. In addition to ensuring the basic urban operation, medical treatment, emergency response and epidemic prevention and control related vehicles, on the premise of implementing relevant control measures, the “Vehicle Permit” issued by the city, district prevention and control office and relevant functional departments is required. ” to pass, and other vehicles (including electric bicycles) do not flow.

The notice stated that for those who really need to go out to participate in epidemic prevention and control, medical services, urban operation, emergency response, etc., the work certificate will be issued by the unit where they work, and all personnel entering and leaving will implement measures such as verification, code verification, temperature measurement, registration, and identity verification. Others work from home, or turn to community volunteers on the spot, report to their communities, and fully participate in community epidemic prevention work and community services. All colleges, vocational colleges and technical colleges implement closed management. Schools and kindergartens at the primary and secondary levels are suspended from returning to school and offline teaching. Off-campus training institutions suspend offline teaching, and childcare and custody institutions suspend services. Key places and institutions such as nursing homes and confinement centers are closed for management.

According to the announcement, except for the normal operation of industries and places such as water, electricity, fuel oil, gas, communications, sanitation, pharmacies, medical institutions, and supermarkets that guarantee citizens’ lives and the basic operation of the city, the rest of the business places will be suspended. Entering the above places must hold a negative nucleic acid test certificate within 24 hours. Citizens in the district should participate in each round of nucleic acid testing in an orderly manner in accordance with the requirements of “must be inspected, and no one will be missed”, and participate in nucleic acid testing in different time periods according to the notice of the street community, strictly take personal protection, standardize wearing masks, and keep a distance of 1 meter. For the above distance, return to the residence immediately after sampling.

Previously, the Guangzhou Haizhu District Coronavirus Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters Office issued a notice on November 4, in order to effectively block the risk of the spread of the epidemic, realize the dynamic social clearance as soon as possible, and effectively protect the lives and health of the general public. After research and judgment, it was decided that from 0:00 on November 5 to 24:00 on November 7, prevention and control measures such as strict control of personnel movement and temporary traffic control will be implemented in the entire Haizhu District.

According to the Guangdong Provincial Health and Health Commission, as of 0:00 to 24:00 on November 10, there were 289 new confirmed local cases in Guangdong, of which 225 were from Guangzhou, and 2,461 new local asymptomatic infections, of which Guangzhou accounted for 2,358. .