Guaranteed dental health in the Central American and Caribbean Village

The dental clinic of the Villa Centroamericana y del Caribe is ready to provide care to athletes with high-tech equipment and personnel prepared to deal with emergencies.

In coordination with the Medical Commission of the Organizing Committee of the Central American and Caribbean Games and the Faculty of Dentistry of the University of El Salvador, the athletes installed in the Villa are guaranteed a quality dental service.

“It is good that we have not had any type of serious dental trauma emergencies, but we are available, we have approximately 15 dentists daily and we have 15 dental units where we can attend simultaneously,” the source added.

The equipment is high-tech and the staff is trained to care for athletes who have a dental emergency, as well as stress trauma caused by competitions, prevent dental loss in athletes or perform an emergent reconstruction.

The dental care program for athletes consists of three parts: Care before, during and after the Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023.

“For a couple of months we have attended national athletes so that they could be in optimal oral health conditions and that this could not be an impediment to their performance at the sports level being affected,” said Karina Juárez, director of the dental clinic.

The dental clinic provides care to athletes from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm; and weekends, from 8:00 am to 12:00 noon, during the development of the Central American and Caribbean Games.

