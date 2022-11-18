UDINE. They are a point of reference for hundreds of schoolchildren, who find themselves facing traffic at the entrance and exit of primary schools every day. They are the safety volunteers, better known as “vigilant grandparents”, who help to cross the road avoiding problems with cars or two-wheeled vehicles.

On Thursday 17 November the Municipality wanted to thank them, donating a season ticket for urban buses to the nine volunteers currently active in the city.

Arriva Udine made them available. “We wanted to facilitate the movements of the grandparents, who play an important, demanding and burdensome role every day – commented the councilor for security, Alessandro Ciani -. We asked Arriva Udine to donate some season tickets, and availability was immediate. So today we are here to thank the volunteers for their dedication, and Arriva Udine for the sensitivity shown». The mayor, Pietro Fontanini, the commander of the local police, Eros Del Longo, the vice president of Arriva Udine, Massimiliano Marzin, attended the delivery of the subscriptions, which took place in Palazzo D’Aronco, together with Ciani. «We accepted without hesitation the solicitation of the Municipality – Marzin said – as we recognize the value of the activity carried out every day by the vigilant grandparents. A beautiful reality to which we have delivered a subscription expiring in 2027 ».

Volunteers, as highlighted by Del Longo, who before entering service, undergo a period of training: «In addition to supervising the pedestrian crossings in front of the schools, they also play an educational role towards the more unruly parents . To do this – he remarked – the grandparents follow a training course to approach the road correctly, for their safety and that of the children ». From him, the mayor Fontanini, giving credit to the vigilant grandparents for “the continuous and delicate work they put in place”, has launched the proposal to involve grandmothers in voluntary work as well. “If there is any lady willing to lend a hand, we will gladly welcome her,” he assured.

The vigilant grandparents who arrived at the town hall showed great pride in being able to help the municipal administration: «What seems like a heavy duty, to be carried out every day and in any climatic condition – clarified Luigi Tavian – is repaid by the thanks of mothers and children. Their gestures fill our hearts. If Giuseppe Guerrieri and Riccardo Fracas brought their experience as civil protection volunteers to the world of vigilant grandparents, Gianfranco Della Negra, who is also a city councilor, emphasized the usefulness of volunteers «not only for the safety of children , but also for the smoothness of the traffic. And then he-he concluded-getting up at 6.30 in the morning keeps you young ».