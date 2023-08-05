guide to find your ideal beer

PedidosYa shares a series of tips so you can find the perfect beer for your palate and not fail the attempt

The beer, known by different names throughout Latin America, such as birra, chela, pola, cold, frozen or neck, has conquered hearts all over the world. That’s why this much-loved drink, which has earned countless nicknames and become a global favourite, is enthusiastically celebrated every first Friday in August. With a diversity of flavors and unique combinations, beer offers an exciting journey of discovery for lovers of the drink and continues to be a passion shared by people from different cultures and traditions.

Discover the ideal beer for you:

In the wide world of beer, there is an infinite number of styles and flavors that can please the most diverse tastes. Follow this guide that PedidosYa has prepared, step by step, to discover your perfect beer:

Know yourself: Before you begin your search, reflect on your taste preferences and previous experiences with beer. Do you like sweet or more bitter drinks? Do you prefer a light and refreshing beer or a more robust and complex one? Identifying your tastes will help you focus your search. Explore different styles:Lager: Bottom-fermented, so they tend to be cleaner and bring out the malt and hop flavors. They are refreshing and smooth.Ale: High fermentation, so they tend to have more fruity, spicy and aromatically complex flavors.Pale Ale: Light color, with more pronounced and bitter flavors.IPA (Indian Pale Ale): Remarkable bitterness and aroma of hops, with citrus or malty varieties.Dark Ale: Mahogany color, thick and creamy texture with strong malt aroma and a sweet aftertaste.Stout: Dark color, roasted flavor with hints of coffee and chocolate.Porter: Similar to Stouts but with a lighter body and less bitterness. Wheat Beer: Smooth and silky from the use of wheat, low proof. Sour: Intentionally acidified for tart, refreshing flavors. Experiment with Pairings: Pair your beer with different types of food to discover how the flavors enhance or complement each other. According to data from PedidosYa, Ecuadorians accompany dishes like ceviche with a blonde beer since it is lighter. But they also enjoy this drink with onion, typical food and hamburgers. Don’t be afraid to try craft beers: Craft beers offer unique and surprising creations. Explore their offer and be adventurous in your choice of unconventional beers, as you could find real gems that perfectly suit your tastes. Among the most requested craft beers in Ecuador through delivery are blonde beers and, of course, national brands. Hear recommendations: Ask friends, family or beer staff for recommendations. They can often point you to beers you may not have considered and could become your favorites. Consider the season and weather: When choosing your ideal beer, keep the seasons and weather in mind. A light and fruity beer can be ideal for hot summer days, while a more robust and spicy beer can be comforting during the winter. Participate in beer tastings and festivals: These events are ideal opportunities to try multiple beers in one place and receive expert recommendations. Enjoying tastings and festivals will allow you to broaden your beer horizons. Keep a record: As you try different beers, keep track of your impressions and preferences. Write down the styles and brands you liked the most so you can remember them and share them with others.

Finally, remember that finding the ideal beer is a personal journey of tastes and flavors. Enjoy the discovery process and let yourself be carried away by the wide variety that this exciting drink offers.

To celebrate World Beer Day, PedidosYa brought out some curious facts regarding beer consumption in Ecuador. The peak of orders in the week to order beers are on Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. Soccer matches, international sporting events, and holidays such as Father’s Day, holidays and Mother’s Day are the times when this popular drink is most requested. The main accompaniments are Beverages such as sparkling water, soft drinks, and cigarettes. And the cities that consume this drink the most are: Guayaquil, Quito, Cuenca and Machala.

PedidosYa makes its “Drinks” or “Supermarkets” category available, where you will find a wide variety of options to order all kinds of beer, whether international or national brands to explore and discover new flavors. And on this day the app will offer exclusive promos, where you can find six packs starting at $3.99 in supermarkets like PedidosYa Market and Listo so you can enjoy your favorite cold beer.

