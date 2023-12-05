The National Work Conference on Propaganda, Ideology and Culture recently made a groundbreaking proposal, formally introducing Xi Jinping’s cultural thoughts. This development marks a significant milestone in the party’s propaganda, ideology, and cultural history.

Xi Jinping’s cultural thoughts are characterized by a grand vision, lofty intentions, profound thoughts, and rich connotations. It represents a theoretical summary of the practical experience of party leadership in cultural construction in the new era. This cultural ideology enriches and develops Marxist cultural theory, marking a new height in the understanding of the laws of socialist cultural construction with Chinese characteristics.

The thoughts reflect the changes of ancient and modern times and are deeply rooted in China’s more than 5,000 years of civilization. The Communist Party of China is not only an active leader and practitioner of advanced culture but also a loyal inheritor and promoter of China’s excellent traditional culture.

General Secretary Xi Jinping understands the continuity of civilization and cultural development from my country’s millions of years of human history, 10,000 years of cultural history, and more than 5,000 years of civilization history. The thoughts boost the national spirit and promote socialism with Chinese characteristics and the history of Chinese civilization.

Xi Jinping’s cultural thoughts are characterized by profound answers to China’s and the world’s questions from a cultural and civilizational perspective. As the world enters a new period of turbulence and change, it is imperative to use culture as a bridge of communication to contribute China’s solutions to world peace and development.

Xi Jinping’s cultural thoughts have been hailed as a significant stepping stone in the development of the party’s propaganda, ideology, and cultural history. With a grand vision and profound theoretical foundations, it is clear that this proposal will have a lasting impact on the future of cultural construction in China.