UN Secretary-General Calls for Lasting Ceasefire in Gaza Strip

United Nations Secretary-General Guterres Calls for Lasting Ceasefire in Gaza Strip

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has once again made an urgent plea for a lasting humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Guterres issued a statement through his spokesperson on December 4, expressing shock at the renewed hostilities between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and other Palestinian armed groups in the Gaza Strip. The statement also expressed serious concern over the escalation of violence in the occupied West Bank.

Guterres called on all parties to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law and urged the Israeli military to avoid actions that may further worsen the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. He emphasized the need to protect civilians, including medical workers, journalists, and United Nations personnel, as well as civilian infrastructure. Guterres also reiterated his call for a lasting humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and urged the immediate and unconditional release of all those still detained.

The temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip ended on December 1, leading to renewed fighting between the Israeli army and Hamas. The Gaza Strip health department reported that since the outbreak of the new round of Palestinian-Israeli conflict on October 7, Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip have resulted in the deaths of 15,899 Palestinians and injuries to over 42,000 people. Israel reported approximately 1,200 casualties on their side.

The statement from Guterres highlights the urgent need for a lasting ceasefire to end the violence and ensure the protection of civilians in the region.

[Editor in charge: Zhao Wenhan]

Share this: Facebook

X

