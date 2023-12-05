Home » Nobis Teams Up with Jay Chou and Paris Saint-Germain to Launch Limited Edition Collection
nobis, Jay Chou, and Paris Saint-Germain Football Club Collaborate to Create Limited Edition Collection

On December 5th, DoNews reported that Canadian high-end outdoor brand nobis has teamed up with Jay Chou and Paris Saint-Germain Football Club to create a special limited edition collection gift box. The tripartite joint “ACE of STADE” collection promises to bring together fashion, performance, and luxury.

The joint collection is inspired by nobis’ climate-responsive dressing system and features the ACE multi-functional urban shell and the STADE high-performance laminated jacket. With a touch of magic and ingenuity in the design, the collection offers endless possibilities for enthusiasts of outdoor fashion.

Limited to only 800 sets worldwide, the “ACE of STADE” collection will include hidden items. Lucky buyers in China will also have the chance to win tickets to Jay Chou’s 2024 “Carnival” World Tour Concert in Paris.

The limited edition series will be officially available for purchase on nobis’ official mini program flagship store on December 9th, and in offline stores on December 10th. With only 500 sets available for sale in China, the joint collection is sure to be in high demand among fans of nobis, Jay Chou, and Paris Saint-Germain Football Club.

